This cutesy, cottagecore board game has just hit its lowest ever price

As much as I love horror and darkness, I have a total soft spot for cute board games. The adorable mushroom-themed Mycelia definitely fits the bill when I'm looking for something that's a little less "ahh" and a little more "aww". While your Christmas haul of the best board games might not have left you with mush room in your collection, it's hard to pass on a great deal.

And a great deal is exactly what you're getting if you treat yourself to the Mycelia board game right now, as it's managed to majorly sink down in price as part of a limited time offer. At the moment, you can pick up Mycelia for $26.59 at Amazon where it would usually set you back $39.99.

I don't know about you but that 34% discount sounds pretty tempting to me. As a matter of fact, Mycelia sitting pretty at its lowest ever price probably makes it one of the top board game deals you'll come across all week.

Mycelia | $39.99 $26.59 at Amazon

Save $13 - A hefty price cut has seen this charming title drop to a record low, according to our deal tracking software. While Mycelia has been available for as little as $30 in the past, this current discount takes the cake. Buy it if:

✅ You find the mushroom theme endearing

✅ You want something that board game beginners and families can enjoy Don't buy it if:

❌ You have your eye on a different mushroomy game

❌ There's no place in your collection for lightweight games ⭐ UK price: £27.99 £24.95 at Zatu

Should you buy Mycelia?

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Be sure not to confuse this Mycelia from Ravensburger with its identically-titled counterpart from the publisher Split Stone Games. While both games feature super charming illustrations of fungus friends, they differ in complexity and gameplay style.

The Mycelia from Split Stone Games is more strategy focused and a tad more likely to leave casual players scratching their heads in confusion. Meanwhile, Ravensburger's Mycelia is a more family friendly deck-building game that isn't going to alienate newbies. If you do fancy a bit more of a challenge, Mycelia does provide variable difficulty.



In this way, Mycelia really meets you where you're at. This makes sense, given its creator said that one of his core inspirations was producing an introduction to deckbuilding for his mom, who had never played anything in the genre before.

Wow, even the backstory of Mycelia is adorable. Just when I thought it couldn't get any cuter.

If you're totally taken by deck-builders, why not check out our round-up of the best card games? Or for for last-minute present ideas, drop by our gifts for gamers guide.