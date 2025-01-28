The wildest D&D world is coming back in 2025, and I can't wait

D&D is bringing back one of its most unique worlds in 2025, publisher Wizards of the Coast has confirmed.

A new sourcebook for the steampunk setting of Eberron was revealed during our visit to Wizards of the Coast's Renton studio this month, and it'll hit shelves on August 19. Called 'Eberron: Forge of the Artificer,' it revisits the D&D location with all-new adventure outlines, alongside the revised Artificer class and a major change to one of Eberron's more iconic elements – Dragonmarks.

Although they're still recognizable to fans of Eberron, Dragonmarks (essentially a magic tattoo) are now being treated like Feats from the new 2024 Player's Guide. That means species other than the ones originally specified in 2019's Eberron: Rising From the Last War can use them. This is very much in line with Wizards' efforts to make one of the best tabletop RPGs less restrictive.

As for the Artificer class itself (which originated in Eberron books), it will presumably build on the playtest version seen during last year's Unearthed Arcana. Because this was already a "much needed upgrade," it should do wonders for one of the game's least-played classes.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

There aren't any other details available for what those adventure outlines will look like, or what the majority of the book will involve, but developers James Wyatt and Jeremy Crawford say that this will serve as a companion to Rising from the Last War – to the point that Wizards is releasing digital and physical sets bundling the two together. With that in mind, I suspect this one could be more adventure-focused… particularly thanks to the concept character lineup artwork shown during the press visit.

Either way, we should find out in a few months. Until then, time to start dusting off that hardboiled warforged detective character I've had in my back pocket…

