The must-have fishy successor to Wingspan and Wyrmspan is discounted for the first time

Save a few dollars on Finspan, the marine research board game that lets you hatch baby fish

People playing Finspan, the new game in the Wingspan series
(Image credit: Stonemaier games)

Finspan was not on our Bingo card for 2025, but it's fast become a fan-favorite since its release. And while it came out very recently, we've already spotted it coming in with a cheeky discount, both in the US and the UK. With both of Finspan's predecessors more than deserving of a place on our best board games list, it's great to see the game on offer, even if it is only a small saving.

Right now US fish-enjoyers can grab Finspan for just $45 at Miniature Market instead of $50. That's $5 off a new board game with an amazing legacy behind it with the Wingspan and Wyrmspan games both rated very highly. Even better, UK denizens will be happy to hear Finspan is just £20.99 at Zatu rather than £41.99, which means you'll get a tasty £11 off the full price.

This is the first time we've seen the game going cheap, so if you're had this one on your list now might be a great time to go set sail for that shopping basket, or head on back to school… get it? Look I'm running out of fish jokes ok?

Finspan | $50 $45 at Miniature Market
Save $5

Finspan | $50 $45 at Miniature Market
Save $5 - Not exactly a massive ammount off the RRP, but this Wingspan spin-off is a new release and one that's been heralded as the more forgiving of the series. Haing just come out, it's never been cheaper. This is the first reduction I've seen on Finspan!

Buy it if:
✅ You want a family game with strategy
✅ You adore the Wingspan series

Don't buy it if:
❌ You weren't a fan of Wingspan

Price check:
💲Amazon | $50

View Deal
Finspan | £41.99 £30.59 at Zatu
Save £11

Finspan | £41.99 £30.59 at Zatu
Save £11 - This spin-off for Wingspan only just landed, so to see it with over £10 off the price is fantastic. It's the cheapest it's ever been, because it only just been? And for a game with such a great legacy behind it, this is one to nab soon.

Buy it if:
✅ You want a family strategy game
✅ You love the Wingspan series

Don't buy it if:
❌ You aren't a fan of Wingspan

Price check:
💲Magic Madhouse | $32.80

View Deal

Should you buy Finspan?

(Image credit: Stonemaier games)

With Wingspan heralded as one of the greats, and Wyrmspan absolutely nailing the feeling that comes along with a game about caving, Stonemaier Games has a great deal to offer in terms of interesting mechanics. With Finspan, that stretches away from the skies and the stalagmites, and into the underwater world of fish.

It's an economics board game, or Eurogame, that sees players discovering fish, gathering resources, and hatching eggs to gain the most points. It's all about building the perfect fishy engine and getting in there before someone else nabs the top spot for shared goals.

Finspan is regarded as far more forgiving than the previous two games in the series, and while I personally haven't tried it, our Benjamin Abbott has this to say about it:

"There's no denying that the nuts and bolts of Finspan will be familiar to fans, and it's most definitely in the same ballpark so far as mechanics go. However, it adds a novel spin on proceedings with vertical spaces representing the levels of the ocean rather than distinct habitats, having to 'consume' fish cards to buy others, more flexibility when placing creatures, and rewards depending on where you dive to encourage a variety of moves.

As you'd expect from a game in this series, it's also eye-poppingly beautiful. This is one of the most handsome games on my shelf right now… though I wish you didn't have to buy the 3D eggs separately."

For more discounts, be sure to check out the latest board game deals, or if you're looking for more water-based fun why not check out some of the best Nerf blasters out there? Spring is just around the corner after all!

