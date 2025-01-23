Sounds Fishy bluffing game is enjoying a deep (sea) discout with 27% off right now

Sounds Fishy is a board game that brings fantastic family fun to the table. It's a game of making stuff up that sounds plausible, to fool everyone else around the table. And currently it's going for cheaper than usual on Amazon.

For just $19.79 at Amazon you can grab Sounds Fishy and start the obscure family fun at your table. This isn't the first time it's gotten a discount like this, and certainly isn't the cheapest it's been, with some discounts dropping all the way to $16, but it's still a great price against recent price hikes that have seen it skyrocket to around $29. And its a fair bit cheaper than Big Potato's own price of $23.

If you're over in the UK, you an also get Sounds Fishy for a discount, so there's no need for you to miss out. Right now, the game is £19.93 at Amazon.

Should you buy Sounds Fishy?

Sounds Fishy is the kind of game you can pull out over the Holidays when the whole family gets together. First off it won't take you ages to explain the rules, as they're simple as can be, and it can be played by up to 10 players so no one has to feel left out.

Players start with a question, something like "In South Dakota where is it illegal to fall asleep?" Then one player reads the true answer, while others make up plausible answers. Picking out the true answer can be really difficult, especially if your pals are good liars.

It's a great little game, with heaps of replayability. Not to mention you actually feel like you're learning stuff in the process!

