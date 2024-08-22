Scry for less with this Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck that’s 25% off right now

From Commander precons to Starter Kits, Magic: The Gathering isn’t exactly lacking in the realm of deck-based products. But now, from the world of one of the best card games , comes a very different kind of deck. The Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck isn’t meant for play in any MTG format. Instead, it functions very similarly to Tarot – ask a question, shuffle up, and have the cards reveal the truth you seek. I got my hands on the Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck recently and while I don’t think it's revealed anything profound just yet, it is certainly one of the prettiest, most unique MTG products I own.

In a pleasing twist of fate, the deck is currently at its lowest-ever price of $18.70 at Amazon , down from $24.99. So if you too want to get your hands on this mystical Magic merch, I’d recommend taking advantage of this sweet 25% discount while you can.

Buy if: ✅ You have an appreciation for Magic: The Gathering's lore, especially the plane of Theros

✅ You want a quirky, beautiful piece of MTG merch

✅ You have an interest in the occult (or just think it looks cool) Don't buy if:

❌ You find the concept of an Oracle Deck too spooky

Should you buy the Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck?

The Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck consists of 52 oversized cards, each depicting a particular concept (i.e. generosity, conflict, etc.) with an associated Magic: The Gathering character or creature. If you’re a fan of the Ancient Greek-inspired plane of Theros, you’ll get a particular kick of the theming here. The pantheon of the plane is very much represented, with gods like Thassa and Iroas making an appearance but the plane’s creatures like the Chimera and the Pegasus are in there too. Even those not native to Theros have their own cards, as Jace and Ajani are a few of the Planeswalkers that use their spark to pop into the Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck.

No matter which card I drew in my readings, I was totally struck by how lovely each one looked. The imagery is soft and painterly while still maintaining the slightly dark epicness of a classic fantasy illustration. Added to that, all of this art is printed on glossy linen cardstock. This not only makes for a pleasingly tactile shuffling experience but also provides extra resistance against spills of whatever ritualistic liquids (read: iced coffee) I tend to imbibe during my sessions. A definite win in my book.

If you’ve never done a card reading before, don’t fret; the included booklet offers plenty in the way of guidance for Oracle Deck newbies. It takes you through everything from how to do readings for others or yourself to which layouts to choose to how to understand the meaning behind the cards that you draw. For each card, the booklet provides a possible interpretation, a reverse interpretation (for when you draw a card upside down), and a little chunk of lore about the figure featured on the card. These interpretations aren’t especially prescriptive either, so there’s plenty of room to adjust what you think the cards say depending on your own circumstances.

Will the Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck help you glimpse into the future and reveal the next ProTour winner? Probably not. I’ll admit I have basically zero connection to the realm of spirituality beyond enjoying its vaguely spooky aesthetic. But like any TCG player, I do have a minor obsession with fancy pieces of cardboard, regardless of what practical purpose they actually have. So, whether you intend to use the Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck as a legitimate divination tool, a cool party trick, or just a fabulous addition to your bookshelf, it's well worth picking up – especially with the current discount.

