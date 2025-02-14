Save $722 and experience Pathfinder’s best adventure path with this massive Humble Bundle deal

By now, you’ve probably gotten your first taste of Pathfinder but this massive bundle of tabletop and PC gaming goodies might be just what the doctor ordered to transform you into a full-blown fan. Sharing its position as one of the best tabletop RPGs, this d20-based system shares a lot of the same DNA as Dungeons & Dragons. Just like D&D, there’s one campaign that is a sure-favorite among players. In the case of Pathfinder, that’s definitely Kingmaker.



And, thanks to Humble, you can delve into this beloved adventure path for a whole lot less. Right now, you can get 51 digital Pathfinder: Kingmaker TTRPG resources, a physical copy of the Pathfinder: Kingmaker Bestiary, and a digital copy of the Pathfinder: Kingmaker video game (with combined value of $767) for just $45 at Humble Bundle.

This empire-building adventure path is designed with key contributions from the creator of the Forgotten Realms, Ed Greenwood. So, you can expect plenty of superb worldbuilding across all the Pathfinder: Kingmaker sourcebooks, adventures, and guides that make them worth having. The frankly unbelievable discount you’re getting just makes that all the sweeter.

Should you buy the Pathfinder: Kingmaker bundle?

As tends to be the case with Humble Bundle, you have a couple of different tiers to choose depending on what works for your budget and needs. Though anything you choose to pay beyond the set prices for these tiers goes towards supporting Humble, the publishers, and their charity partner. In this case, your generous donation contributes towards the cause of World Central Kitchen, an NGO which works to combat global food insecurity.



If you’re not ready to take the plunge on a full collection, you can always enjoy a taster of Pathfinder: Kingmaker with the $5 (£4.02) bundle consisting of 10 beginner-orientated items. Though it’s worth considering what resources the most basic bundle might be missing because dropping just $10 more will score you more than triple the content.

The 51-item bundle for $30 (£24.14) is probably the premier option for tabletop RPG lovers given it includes virtually everything you could ask for when running a Pathfinder: Kingmaker campaign. Beyond that, you’re mostly just scoring extra goodies that sweeten the deal for real Pathfinder lovers.



For example, for $35 (£28.17), you’ll not only receive all the same digital TTRPG resources to enhance your tabletop roleplaying experience but you’ll also receive a Steam code for the Enhanced Plus Edition of the Pathfinder: Kingmaker CRPG. That way, you have something to give you your fill of Pathfinder in between sessions and an easy way to really immerse yourself in the setting.

Finally, at $45 (£36.22), you can get the full 53-item bundle which consists of everything included above alongside a hardcover physical edition of the P1 Pathfinder: Kingmaker Bestiary. This tome of creatures houses over 200 monsters and enemies, 45 traps and hazards, and 7 companion NPC stat blocks for you to flick through and admire (and eventually use to torment your players, of course).

If you like a twist of passion with your Pathfinder games, be sure to check out the news on Pathfinder’s new NPC romance rules. For more great deals, take a look at our list of the top board game deals.