Practice your ninjitsu because the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to protect the Castle Panic board game

Imagine defending not a castle during a game of Castle Panic, but instead the city of New York – the home of your very own sewer lair. That's what the new partnership between UVS Games, Fireside Games, and Paramount Consumer Products is offering with the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles version of Castle Panic.

The press release says the game will be a "high-stakes, pizza-fueled battle for New York" that will see players taking on the role of Ninja Turtles cooperating to hold back waves of would-be invaders from their beloved home city. Whether it'll end up on our list of the best board games, only time will tell.

Alternate opinion (Image credit: Fireside Games) "I adore Castle Panic, and I'm partial to some TMNT. They're not necessarily something I'd put together, but you know what? It could work if we're defending the sewers. The tunnels would translate perfectly to the game's quadrant-based board, while the gang's many foes replace Castle Panic's usual roster of baddies with their numerous abilities. Color me interested." Benjamin Abbott, Tabletop & Merch Editor

Teamwork is key in Castle Panic, and as much as the collab seemed like a strange match to me when I first heard the news, I get it now. That's what the TMNT fandom is all about. Bros sticking together, being cool ninjas, and doing no harm. Unless they mean to do harm, of course.

Iconic villains are expected to feature among the waves of invaders, and while the press release notes that the game will come "delivering a fresh twist on the fan-favorite game," it doesn't specify any mechanical changes to Castle Panic. It's likely to be just a reskin of an old favorite then, though we still don't have any actual images to show you, sadly.

The game is set to release later in 2025, with more details to drop at a later date. Hopefully we'll know soon if any significant mechanical changes will be coming along with the tubular aesthetic overhaul.

