Invincible TTRPG due to hit Kickstarter later this year, with contributions from D&D Beyond's founder and Mork Borg's illustrator

Hit comic book series, Invincible has already made quite the splash with its Amazon Prime series; but now it’s coming to your tabletop too thanks to a Kickstarter project arriving later this year. From Free League (publishers behind some of the best tabletop RPGs), Invincible - Superhero Roleplaying will ultilize the familiar Year Zero engine to guide players through a “grounded and visceral” take on the superhero genre.



While you can sign up to be notified on the project’s pre-launch page, there’s no confirmed launch date for the Invincible TTRPG Kickstarter campaign at the moment, nor is there any word of when it’s set to release. However, we have gotten word of who’s involved in the project and it’s a real who’s-who of comic book and TTRPG faves.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Among the team involved in the game’s development is Adam Bradford, who is a Free League co-founder, the project lead for D&D Beyond, and the lead designer behind the Alien RPG and The Blade Runner RPG. As Bradford says: “The way [Invincible’s] story unfolds in a sprawling saga over the course of 144 issues – without endless retconning – lends itself particularly well to tabletop roleplaying, and I can’t wait for fans to experience their own superhero stories with the game.”



Staying true to the comic book’s visual identity, the Invincible TTRPG will feature illustrations from Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, who both worked alongside Robert Kirkman to bring the original series to life. As well as that, the project will see graphic design contributions from Johan Nohr, the artist behind the fabulously brutal Mork Borg. Of course, Nohr is another artist who isn’t opposed to a little guts and gore, which makes him a great fit for a Invincible TTRPG.



All of this is obviously exceedingly exciting news for any Invincible fan who has ever wanted to experience this comic book’s universe in a tabletop RPG setting. Though, by the sounds of it, Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying also perfect for any Masks: A New Generation player who’s looking to kick up the stakes a couple of notches. Really, I think Mark Grayson probably makes most teenage superheroes’ lives look like a walk in the park.

On the hunt for more awesome crowdfunding projects? Check out our list of the 6 most metal tabletop RPGS on Kickstarter right now. For something to play soon, give one of the best board games or best board games for adults a try.