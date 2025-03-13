Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation

How’d you like the taste of freedom?

Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
(Image credit: Sony Entertainment)

The supremely Warhammer 40K-coded sci-fi shooter, Helldivers 2, is about to hit tabletops around the world thanks to Steamforged Games – the very same board game studio that brought us the Monster Hunter World board game series.

For a little context, the original Helldivers 2, by Arrowhead Game Studios, was the fastest-selling Playstation 5 game to ever hit the shelves. That's around 12 million copies in its 12 weeks. With the leap into tabletop territory, there's no telling if we'll have one of the best board games on our hands.

We've seen fan-made Hellguts TRPG hack called Helldroppers bringing the Helldivers 2 setting and tone to the tabletop, but we've never seen an official adaptation for the series into either TRPG or board game form before. So, hold onto your helmets, because board game-loving Helldvers fans are in for a treat.

We're looking at a board game with the same "fast-paced, tactical, tongue-in-cheek energy of the video game," one that will see 1-4 players caught in the midst of an intergalactic struggle for SuperEarth. Players will be faced with alien swarm encounters, and will complete missions, navigate hostile battlefields, and call in reinforcements in the name of liberty. Aside from that, the press release promises "evolving threats and objectives" and the possibility of friendly fire to contest with.

Helldivers 2 Board game box

(Image credit: Sony Entertainment)

Honestly, I'm not the biggest fan of shooters and I struggle to see the draw of a board game loaded with pistols, machine guns, and flamethrowers, but I think if anyone can pull it off it's Steamforged Games.

Helldivers 2: The Board Game will be launching its crowdfunding campaign on April 8, so buckle up and get ready to dispense peace with the ultimate weaponry. And if you want to follow the Gamefound campaign, head on over and sign up for updates.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

