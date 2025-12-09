Heads up chooms, a Cyberpunk card game is on the way in 2026

It's almost time to plug back into the network, because a Cyberpunk card game is officially on the way next year.

Developed by newcomer WeirdCo in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk: Trading Card Game will feature characters from both Cyberpunk 2077 and Edgerunners. The project will hit crowdfunding on Kickstarter in 2026, so there may be a delay before it joins the best card games on shelves.



Judging by the teaser trailer released on Cyberpunk social channels, the Cyberpunk card game looks like it features original artwork rather than screenshots or repurposed concept art. Indeed, first impressions suggest it's reminiscent of the League of Legends TCG, Riftbound (which was revealed around this time last year, coincidentally).

Cyberpunk Trading Card Game | Hype Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Because it's early days, there isn't much information about how this thing is actually going to work. That said, we can glean a few nuggets of info from that aforementioned teaser. For starters, it looks much less text-heavy than competitors like Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon, or Disney Lorcana. Actually, they're mostly artwork with a couple of numbers in the top and bottom corners and a short blurb. For example, the 'Mantis Blades' equipment card simply reads "equip to a unit or face-up legend" alongside a "01" in the top left and a "+2" in the bottom right. It's a similar story with the 'Kiroshi Optics,' which offers what I assume is an attack benefit of looking "at a friendly face-down legend without revealing it."

Regardless, you'll only be able to play this in person - apparently, it's a physical-only card game.

No matter how this thing plays, the TCG market is becoming increasingly busy. We've had numerous new systems launch in the past five years alone (including Star Wars Unlimited and Altered), so regardless of how good it is, Cyberpunk: Trading Card Game faces an uphill battle. I suppose we'll be able to see if it's up for the task in a few months.

