Fresh off Arcane season 2, Project K is a League of Legends trading card game, but it's not just a physical version of Legends of Runeterra

Buckle up, League of Legends fans - Riot Games has unveiled an all-new, physical trading card game that will begin its staggered release early next year, continuing the fresh League hype generated by Arcane season two.

It's called Project K, and we've been given our first details about it courtesy of a video from some of its developers. Game director Dave Guskin explains that, notably, Project K isn't just "a physical version of the fantastic Legends of Runeterra," Riot's digital card game that launched in 2020. However, Guskin says that the new game "does inherit some of the rich champion design philosophies" from it, and will feature "incredible art drawn from all over the Runeterra IP and other League IP games."

Meet Project K: the new League of Legends trading card game for everyone who loves League’s characters and settings, TCGs, collecting, and connecting with friends across the table. pic.twitter.com/ENtP885UqXDecember 6, 2024

As for the game itself, it'll be possible to play it 1v1, but it sounds like there'll be a lot of different ways to approach it, too. "Whether your jam is team 2v2 battles or free-for-alls, a way to relax with friends or go all-in on alliances, backstabbing and betrayals, we think we've created the best social TCG out there, and something you will really enjoy," explains Guskin.

Obviously, this is big for any tabletop game fans, especially since it's being advertised as something that can be either highly competitive or entirely casual depending on how you approach it, but there's the collectible part of it too that's sure to be enticing for any League lovers. Everyone knows that opening a pack of cards and being greeted with a rare one you've been looking for is a thrill, so there'll likely be plenty of people who get into Project K for this reason alone.

Either way, it sounds like Riot is planning to go all-in on making sure Project K sticks, as executive producer Chengran Chai says that the game thriving "means more than just product stocked on shelves." Riot wants "competitive play that reaches from the store level all the way up to national-level tournaments and maybe even global events.

"We will invest in Project K and make it worthwhile for you to invest your time and energy into it too," Chai continues.

As for its release, Riot explains that it'll be staggered across different regions, starting with its debut in China in early 2025 – the developer hopes to share news about a global launch soon.

