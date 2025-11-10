"Absolutely incredible" and "so unsettling": Warhammer fans agree that the World Championship reveals hit the spot

The Warhammer World Championships dropped a deluge of new models on us over the weekend, and the community seems to be in agreement on a couple of points: that new T'au heroes are fantastic, and that the refreshed Nurgle Maggotkin are wonderfully disgusting. Considering how packed the show was (including Warhammer's latest foray into the best board games with Darkwater), this says a lot.

"Absolutely incredible release. So unsettling and gross," user shaolinoli says about the Age of Sigmar Maggotkin on Reddit. "Pestigors are very unsettling," agrees Raptor-ofChange9. At the other end of the scale, the Warhammer World Championship heroes – including new T'au battlesuits and a revised Titus model – are getting plenty of buzz over at the 40K subreddit. Indeed, Raccoonsrlilbandits sums it up with the simple but effective "The tau models look so good." Although I don't think they'll arrive in time for this year's Black Friday Warhammer deals, I'd definitely keep a close eye out because there's a good chance they'll drop before 2025 is through.

Naturally, those weren't the only reveals; this year's Warhammer World Championship stream was crammed with cool toys for fans of multiple games. To help get you up to speed, I've done a quick roundup of everything you need to know right here.

Warhammer 40K World Championship reveals

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

Titus leads 500 Worlds narrative campaign

Ultramarines under siege from Destroyer Necrons

New heroes for Tau, Votann, Tyranids

It's the beginning of the end for the current edition of 40K, and as is tradition, an overarching narrative campaign will see it out. This one focuses on the 500 worlds of the Ultramarines, which come under siege from cursed Necrons. This conflict brings plenty of new heroes along with it.

Titus and the 500 Worlds