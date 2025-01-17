I'd say these Warhammer 40K heavy metal Space Marines stole the show at Warhammer Las Vegas Open 2025

January can be a miserable time on the whole, so forces of evil hogging the spotlight in the Warhammer Las Vegas Open 2025 show feels appropriate. It was basically wall-to-wall bad-guys up in here, regardless of whether we're talking Warhammer 40K or Age of Sigmar.

While the forces of Chaos took center stage, the ever-reliable undead also received some much-needed reinforcements. Necromunda got more wastelanders of questionable sanity as well, so even though Games Workshop's more morally-upstanding factions enjoyed some backup during the Warhammer Las Vegas Open show, they were in the minority. And that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon; we also got a handful of teases for what's still to come with Warhammer 40K and Age of Sigmar.

Because a lot was announced, I've broken it all down into bite-size chunks here.

Warhammer 40,000

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Emperor's Children are getting a revamp

Teases for Salamanders, and more Chaos

This won't come as a surprise to anyone that's been following the Games Workshop social channels recently, but this year's show was pretty Chaos-focused. The teases we got for the near future show that hype train isn't about to stop, either; we've got the Word Bearers, Plague Marines, and Thousand Sons to look forward to.

Emperor's Children

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

They're back, baby. The most OTT Warhammer 40K faction has returned with a selection of suitably outrageous models, and although they're in line with what we've seen before, these replacements provide a much-needed overhaul of classic minis.

Not sure who the Emperor's Children are? In essence, they're Space Marines who fell in with the demon god of excess and pleasure, Slaanesh. That means they're always on the lookout for greater highs and bombard themselves with all kinds of sensation… as demonstrated by the faction's most iconic unit, the Noise Marines. Here's a breakdown of what we saw.

New Noise Marines: These guys cart around noise canons that do exactly what they say on the tin – they use weaponized sound to burst your brainpan or turn your innards to jelly. (I like to imagine that they're playing heavy metal really, really loud.) In terms of gameplay they're the equivalent of the heavy weapon-weilding Havoks, and their guns can be tuned to different foes depending on who you're facing.

These guys cart around noise canons that do exactly what they say on the tin – they use weaponized sound to burst your brainpan or turn your innards to jelly. (I like to imagine that they're playing heavy metal really, really loud.) In terms of gameplay they're the equivalent of the heavy weapon-weilding Havoks, and their guns can be tuned to different foes depending on who you're facing. Revamped battleline & close combat: Noise Marines are joined by the army's standard battleline, the Tormentors (who can apparently "defile" objectives, according to the live stream – ew), close-combat Infractors that move faster than normal Space Marines.

Noise Marines are joined by the army's standard battleline, the Tormentors (who can apparently "defile" objectives, according to the live stream – ew), close-combat Infractors that move faster than normal Space Marines. New leaders: All of the above feature in the upcoming army set, much like the equivalent for the Death Korps of Krieg, and they're led by the Lord Exultant who can boost his performance in battle when needed (presumably thanks to numerous illicit stimulants). If you'd rather go for something else, you can buy the Lord Cacophonist – who basically walks around with a pipe organ on his back – separately to support your Noise Marines.

All of the above feature in the upcoming army set, much like the equivalent for the Death Korps of Krieg, and they're led by the Lord Exultant who can boost his performance in battle when needed (presumably thanks to numerous illicit stimulants). If you'd rather go for something else, you can buy the Lord Cacophonist – who basically walks around with a pipe organ on his back – separately to support your Noise Marines. Lucius the Eternal: This guy… damn. He was gross before, and now he's even more disgusting. The best swordsman in the cosmos – who takes your body over if you manage to kill him – has a brand-new model for 2025, and while he's a good addition to a unit, he's a better solo operative who will make mincemeat of enemy leaders.

This guy… damn. He was gross before, and now he's even more disgusting. The best swordsman in the cosmos – who takes your body over if you manage to kill him – has a brand-new model for 2025, and while he's a good addition to a unit, he's a better solo operative who will make mincemeat of enemy leaders. New Elites: The Flawless Blades are the best of the best when it comes to the Emperor's Children, and they have demonic patrons that they can call upon in combat for boons. However, if they don't get any kills they're eliminated by those same patrons.

Plague Marines

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

It was a small addition, but followers of Nurgle did get thrown a (gross) bone during this year's event – the Lord of the Pox, an absolutely gorgeous model that is hopefully a tease of what's to come. These putrid troops wear a massive "miasma turbine" on their back that spews noxious nastiness into the air, which covers the army's advance and also infects the enemy. Nasty.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Upcoming forces

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Alongside all these new models, we got a hint of what's still to come in 2025 (and potentially beyond). World Eaters, Death Guard, and Thousand Sons are all coming back in the not-so-distant future, followed by cropped images of giving a hint of what else will follow. I'm sure I can see Salamanders in there, but the others are less clear. My best guess would be Grey Knights, maybe the Space Wolves, and possibly Chaos Undivided or Chaos Knights.

Black Library models

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

As part of the Black Library publishing celebration, we were treated to a look at the Hell's Last Command Squad – a band of hard-bitten characters led by Minka Lesk, who fans may recognize. Naturally, you can always use these as something else within your Astra Militarum force.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Skeletons stole the spotlight

More Chaos and Kharadron Overlords on the way

There were fewer reveals for Games Workshop's fantasy setting than 40K, but what we got was still impressive… if you're a fan of the undead. The Soulblight Gravelords have been revitalized (metaphorically speaking) thanks to a renewed focus on skeletons, alongside a returning hero/villain. We got teases for a few long-awaited factions too, however.

Soulblight Gravelords

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

I maintain that the Cursed City undead miniatures are some of the finest that Games Workshop has ever produced, particularly the skeletons, and now we're getting a full army in that style for Age of Sigmar. Here's what was shown off.

Deathrattle Army Box Set: The focus for this edition is that old faithful foe, skeletons. This army box contains entirely new sculpts based on the dead of ancient barrow kingdoms, with the mounted Wight King or Lord (depending on the variant you build) leading Barrow Knights that replace the old Black Knights, and they're 'cursed to rise' so can replace losses without a dice roll. Similarly, the elite infantry Barrow Guard supersedes the classic Grave Guard, and is able to protect characters due to being their security detail. Both of the old units were in need of a facelift, so these well and truly deliver.

The focus for this edition is that old faithful foe, skeletons. This army box contains entirely new sculpts based on the dead of ancient barrow kingdoms, with the mounted Wight King or Lord (depending on the variant you build) leading Barrow Knights that replace the old Black Knights, and they're 'cursed to rise' so can replace losses without a dice roll. Similarly, the elite infantry Barrow Guard supersedes the classic Grave Guard, and is able to protect characters due to being their security detail. Both of the old units were in need of a facelift, so these well and truly deliver. Returning Character: Welcome back to Prince Vhordrai, Master of the Crimson Keep. Compared to his previous, much less eye-popping model, this thing is a monster. Sat upon an enormous 160mm base and riding an undead dragon, the vampire lord is ready to tear sh*t up big time. You can also build this kit as a plain old zombie dragon without a rider, though.

Upcoming armies

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

As with 40K, there are plenty of factions on the march for Age of Sigmar's future. Following on from the Soulblight Gravelords, it looks as though the Idoneth Deepkin will be up to bat. After that, and based on the zoomed-in images Games Workshop revealed, I'm pretty certain we're looking at Khorne and the long-awaited Kharadron Overlords next. Seriously, I can't wait for the latter. Steampunk dwarves have always been a cool-as-hell pitch, and they've been left out in the cold for way too long.

As for the final teases, I'm uncertain. Vampires? Maybe. There was also a silhouette with glowing eyes, which would suggest Slaanesh or the Ossiarch Bonereapers to me.

Black Library models

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Novel character Maleneth Witchblade is getting her own model. This character has hung out with Gotrek, of Gotrek and Felix fame, so is a big deal on the whole. They also trained as an assassin, so are able to hide in units and leap out to attack on the tabletop.

Necromunda

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

New Ash Wastes troops

New sourcebook and terrain on the way

Games Workshop's take on Mad Max-style chaos is getting a modest update for the new year, a new threat that I'm calling the 'bug enthusiasts.' Known as the Sha'dar Hunters with Arthromite Spinewyrm pets, they're hooded trackers and hunters with weapons made from monsters. These folks are all about close combat so don't utilize long-range firearms, and they call upon monster centipedes that can tunnel through impassable terrain. You can find out more about them in the next sourcebook, Tribes of the Wastelands.

Speaking of terrain, a new set is coming to Necromunda soon – the Fortified Hab Module. This continues the game's emphasis on tall scenery from which to rain hell upon your foes, and it's joined by a combo pack bringing together the Ruined Underhive Sector pieces.

Old World & Horus Heresy

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

High Elves shown for The Old World, with new heroes

New Siege Automata shown off for Horus Heresy

It wasn't all about 40K, Age of Sigmar, and Necromunda during the show; The Old World and Horus Heresy got a look in too. The latter showed off the Thanatar Calix Siege Automata that focuses on beating up singular, well-armored targets, while the former saw the High Elves ride out once again. The big-helmeted lion fans we know and love from yesteryear are back, and every plastic kit that was widely available before has been promised a return. They're being joined by two new heroes this time, though; Ishaya Vess, an expert warrior who looks like she's been through a battle or two, and a rather noble Lord of Chrace. The Beastmen got a similar treatment thanks to an all-new shaman, but we didn't see much else.

That will likely change soon; Games Workshop is promising that the Beastmen and Wood Elf Realms are next to launch.

Want something to play while you wait for these new models? Check out the best board games or maybe the best tabletop RPGs.