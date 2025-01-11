Forget Space Marines, this might be the quintessential Warhammer 40K army set

Life sucks in Warhammer 40K. Literally no part of its grimy, grimdark universe is pleasant; you either get eaten by gribbly space monsters, driven mad by unknowable cosmic horrors, or ground beneath the heel of the human war machine. (That's why it's so appealing, of course – it's the ultimate dystopia.) Few have it worse than the soldiers of the Astra Militarum, though, and the Death Korps of Krieg sit near the top of that sh*t sandwich. Their entire planet has been turned over to creating armies, and they're thrust into the most horrific warzones imaginable. If you want the best example of what Warhammer 40,000 is about, look no further.

That's why their new box set has seized my imagination faster than a deserter being collared by their Commissar. Step aside, Space Marines – the Death Korps of Krieg may be the most Warhammer 40K army to ever 40K.

Most wanted

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

As 2025's first 40K release, the Death Korps of Krieg Army Set kicks off this year with a bang worthy of the faction's signature siege engines. Composed of 10 Death Riders (lance-weilding jockeys on monstrous horses), five Krieg Combat Engineers, an Artillery Team, and the imposing Lord Marshal Dreir, it's pitched as a way to kick off your Imperial Guard battalion in style. You're also getting the new Astra Militarum Codex rulebook here so that you can swot up on the faction's lore and mechanics, albeit with a special cover and similarly premium Datacards. In other words? It's an impressive bundle. Anecdotally, I've heard it described in my local Warhammer store as one of the community's most anticipated box sets for a long time.

I can see why. It's rare for Games Workshop to produce models that don't impress these days (they usually put miniatures in the best board games to shame), but these are soaked in the kind of John Blanche grittiness that has defined the 40K universe for a long time. Those wonky horses are the stars, of course. Thanks to pipes worked into their flesh, barcoded rumps, clawed hooves, and the obligatory Krieg gas masks, they're inspired… in a nightmarish sort of way. The massive artillery piece and the WW1-esque infantry are all well and good, but this cavalry unit steals the show.

Winged warfare (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) Want a change of pace? Kill Team: Hivestorm might be the best starter set Warhammer has made, if you ask me.

They epitomize how dreadful everyone is in the Warhammer 40K setting, too. Sure, the Imperium may be the 'protagonists' of the story by virtue of being human. But make no mistake, they're awful. If you need an example of how little the Imperial army values life, just get a load of the brand and number sizzled into each horse's flesh. It's dark, but provides 40K with one of the most tangible universes in sci-fi.

Indeed, I'd argue that they're a more fitting example of the Imperial horde than those classic Cadian troopers who usually take the limelight (you know, the ones in bog-standard fatigues and green combat plate). The latter would fit in any number of science fiction stories from Alien to Avatar, but the Death Korps of Krieg? They're so unequivocally Warhammer that you can't mistake them for anything else, and I'm happy that they're the focus of Astra Militarum this edition.

Fighting fit

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

None of these models are beginner-friendly, it's true. There are a lot of fiddly bits to glue together and numerous customization options to choose from, even down to the grungy backpacks on your Combat Engineers. Yet for hobbyists who've spent a while in this quadrant of the galaxy, that's catnip.

I'll admit that it's par for the course with army sets like this, as evidenced by the T’au Empire models that give Kroot the makeover they deserve or last year's Dark Angels pack (I hate to say it, but I love Space Marines now thanks to the Deathwing Assault box). But thanks to the Death Korps' predilection for oodles of 'stuff,' from backpacks crammed with tools to the occasional tin cup lying around, it's particularly noticeable.

This isn't a 'full' army either, despite the name. Because it's only a few hundred points, you'll need plenty more models to get a working force. However, that's a prospect as rife with possibility as the customizable pieces. The Astra Militarum boasts a greater variety of troops than almost any other army, with everything from the jetpack-wielding elites seen in Hivestorm to hobbit snipers and ogre heavy-hitters. There's plenty of room to carve out your own legion.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Honestly, that's where my head is at right now – I've fallen in love with the Death Korps, so am trying to decide what I can add to make this a full fighting force despite never having considered an Astra Militarum army before. It's got me excited about 40K in a way I haven't been for ages, and may drag me away from my beloved Kill Team… if only for a while.

If you're also feeling the same itch, you can pre-order the Death Korps of Krieg Army Set now. It's obviously available via Games Workshop direct, but I'll circle back around to this piece as and when I find deals on the box. A few discounts are sure to pop up before long, so watch this space.

For recommendations of what to play next, check out these essential board games for adults or the best 2-player board games.

