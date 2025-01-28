ENNIES tabletop RPG award makes a U-turn on AI submission policy

The ENNIES, for those unaware, are one of the most well-renowned, fan-voted tabletop RPG awards around. Hosted at Gen Con (a tabletop convention founded in 1968 by none other than D&D's co-creator Gary Gygax), the ENNIES seek to elevate and celebrate the hard work and innovation of artists and designers of the best tabletop RPGs world-round. Categories include, but are not limited to, Best Cover Art, Best Writing, Best Rules, Best Cartography, and Best Adventure.

Recently, controversies arose over the ENNIES submission policies, which allowed submissions to use generative AI in their project, provided that which was generated had nothing to do with the category to which it was submitted. So submissions using Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate a narrative were not allowed to submit to the Best Writing category, but could still make a play for Best Cartography.

As of yesterday, this policy has been revised following backlash from the tabletop community.

"The ENNIE Awards will no longer accept any products containing generative AI or created with the assistance of Large Language Models or similar technologies for visual, written, or edited content" says an official post on the matter. "Creators wishing to submit products must ensure that no AI-generated elements are included in their works."

The announcement also makes clear that "it is not feasible to retroactively alter the rules for the 2024-2025 season," so the new AI policy won't be taking effect until the 2025-2026 submissions roll around.

Comments on an r/RPG Reddit post detailing the policy revision indicate a collective sigh of relief.

User OnlyOnHBO notes that this is a "Good change," but says its "Pathetic that they had to be yelled at to make it happen. Still don't trust 'em to be a good source of product recommendations as a result."

"With more awareness of companies trying to cut out creatives with algorithmic generated content, I agree that any company that does that shouldn't be eligible for awards meant to celebrate creators" says user rzelln.

Another commenter, Mr_Venom, chimes in with "Brilliant. Now creators won't disclose what tools they've used. What a masterstroke."

While there is still a lot of discussion around whether this is a wise decision, or whether it will make a difference at all, the consensus in the community is that this is at least a step toward avoiding a minefield of stolen artwork.

