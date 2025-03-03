D&D Sigil VTT Community Manager responds to negative comments about the software on Discord: "Things are not where you want them to be but this is not a full release"

Over 43 new bug report threads have appeared in the D&D Sigil VTT Discord channel over the weekend after D&D Beyond launched the software publicly. These include object positioning reset issues, download and update problems aplenty, and disappearing roof gables when the opposite one is placed – all of which the Gamesradar+ tabletop team has also experienced in some capacity when trying to use the software.

User Haldarn says, while wishing others well in using Sigil as their main VTT, "I think this has actually proven to me once and for all (after over a decade of flirting with the concept and trialling various different platforms) that I don't want a VTT experience." This comes after another post from them, denoting a pretty bleak outlook for Sigil's use as a virtual tabletop for Dungeons & Dragons, especially an official software for one of the best tabletop RPGs around.

"I'm afraid it's not at all worth the time investment. I was hoping for something I could use with my group. [...] I really wanted a decent solution for my online players, but this doesn't feel like it's much to do with D&D."

While I've personally had a blast playing around with Sigil, and it's been fantastic for building actual dungeons, I have to agree. As our Benjamin Abbott put it in his Sigil test, "it clearly isn't finished". And after keeping an eye on the Sigil Discord over the weekend, this is a sentiment many people in the community seem to echo.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

As user Quintessence believes, it "seems like this 'full release' is really just a beta that they're trying to get more players into. No D&D beyond character sheet usage, no undo, no custom minis, no mac support? This is not anywhere near a full release." They continue, acknowledging that it's likely to get better: "Looks like probably a year+ until this is realistically a competitor in the VTT space."

In direct response to this, user WOTC_Ralgarion, a Community Manager for Sigil, replied "I understand your frustration that things are not where you want them to be but this is not a full release. This is only the beginning and we are actively replying to questions that have answers available."

While the general consensus is that Sigil needs some major changes before it's really usable as both a dungeon designer, and a viable virtual tabletop software; it's definitely got potential. We'll be checking out some other 3D VTTs over this week, so keep an eye out on our D&D feed for some comparative testing. In the meantime, hopefully we'll see some Sigil updates soon with the most requested features being added (such as grouped object rotation and a simple Ctrl+Z function to let me fix the many mishaps I've had).

