D&D Sigil VTT Community Manager responds to negative comments about the software on Discord: "Things are not where you want them to be but this is not a full release"

News
By
published

Some in the D&D community are picking apart the recently released virtual tabletop

An active Project Sigil screen showing spell options for a dwarf cleric in a tavern
(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Over 43 new bug report threads have appeared in the D&D Sigil VTT Discord channel over the weekend after D&D Beyond launched the software publicly. These include object positioning reset issues, download and update problems aplenty, and disappearing roof gables when the opposite one is placed – all of which the Gamesradar+ tabletop team has also experienced in some capacity when trying to use the software.

User Haldarn says, while wishing others well in using Sigil as their main VTT, "I think this has actually proven to me once and for all (after over a decade of flirting with the concept and trialling various different platforms) that I don't want a VTT experience." This comes after another post from them, denoting a pretty bleak outlook for Sigil's use as a virtual tabletop for Dungeons & Dragons, especially an official software for one of the best tabletop RPGs around.

"I'm afraid it's not at all worth the time investment. I was hoping for something I could use with my group. [...] I really wanted a decent solution for my online players, but this doesn't feel like it's much to do with D&D."

While I've personally had a blast playing around with Sigil, and it's been fantastic for building actual dungeons, I have to agree. As our Benjamin Abbott put it in his Sigil test, "it clearly isn't finished". And after keeping an eye on the Sigil Discord over the weekend, this is a sentiment many people in the community seem to echo.

Project Sigil screen in creative mode, with a treasure chest, barkeep, orc fighter, and monster

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

As user Quintessence believes, it "seems like this 'full release' is really just a beta that they're trying to get more players into. No D&D beyond character sheet usage, no undo, no custom minis, no mac support? This is not anywhere near a full release." They continue, acknowledging that it's likely to get better: "Looks like probably a year+ until this is realistically a competitor in the VTT space."

In direct response to this, user WOTC_Ralgarion, a Community Manager for Sigil, replied "I understand your frustration that things are not where you want them to be but this is not a full release. This is only the beginning and we are actively replying to questions that have answers available."

While the general consensus is that Sigil needs some major changes before it's really usable as both a dungeon designer, and a viable virtual tabletop software; it's definitely got potential. We'll be checking out some other 3D VTTs over this week, so keep an eye out on our D&D feed for some comparative testing. In the meantime, hopefully we'll see some Sigil updates soon with the most requested features being added (such as grouped object rotation and a simple Ctrl+Z function to let me fix the many mishaps I've had).

For more, check out the 5 additions that would improve D&D Sigil. If you'd prefer to stay analogue, on the other hand, don't miss the best D&D books.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tabletop gaming
Photos of the Monster Hunter World board game being played

I honestly enjoy the Monster Hunter board game more than the video game series, and it's $46 less right now
Smothering Tithe art with MTG Universes Beyond products laid on top

MTG players will pay more in future as Magic’s Head Designer confirms “higher MSRP” will be the norm for Universes Beyond sets
Photos of the Monster Hunter World board game being played

I honestly enjoy the Monster Hunter board game more than the video game series, and it's $46 less right now
See more latest
Most Popular
Finn Jones in Iron Fist
Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, Marvel fans are discussing how Iron Fist could be introduced to the MCU
Invincible season 3
Star Steven Yeun is now playing 18 more characters in Invincible, because clearly one wasn't enough
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS key art.
Masahiro Sakurai says Super Smash Bros "might have died out" if not for late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata: "There's no doubt that he influenced me in many ways"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
New Monster Hunter Wilds mod lets you change your character's appearance as many times as you want for free, bypassing Capcom's paid DLC
Key art for Solasta 2.
A single D&D spell in Solasta 2's Steam Next Fest demo proved to me that not every RPG needs to be Baldur's Gate 3
Smothering Tithe art with MTG Universes Beyond products laid on top
MTG players will pay more in future as Magic’s Head Designer confirms “higher MSRP” will be the norm for Universes Beyond sets
Two characters pointing at the camera in LA Noire
GTA developer Rockstar opens new Australian branch by acquiring the studio that's been working on its ports for "this past decade"
Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix
Netflix’s most popular K-drama in 2024 wasn't Squid Game season 2, it was this show with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Mad Max: Fury Road
A new Mad Max movie has a script, but director George Miller isn't sure it will ever be made: "All I can say is we’ll see"
Abubakar Salim in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon season 3's opening battle is "beastly", according to one of the show's stars