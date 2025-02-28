D&D Project Sigil official VTT is live and totally free to download

Project Sigil just went live on D&D Beyond. This new way to play and design campaigns in Dungeons & Dragons is a full 3D virtual tabletop (VTT) from Wizards of the Coast that's said to include the "best starter pack that's ever existed for Dungeons & Dragons." Oh and of course you'll be able to play as your favorite character from Baldur's Gate 3.

Revealed at a D&D Direct event way back in August 2022, Project Sigil is a 3D sandbox that will allow you to go all out with dungeon designs as you create campaigns from the best tabletop RPGs in a digital world, and then set your party loose to discover your wildest machinations. It's a place Project Sigil head Chris Cao has called "the Minecraft of D&D, or Roblox for tabletop gaming" when we interviewed him last year - a place to "play with toys, to play with stories".

With the Base Game free tier you can join games, play single player mode, and play the intro adventure, but you won't be able to make or host any multiplayer rooms, edit the intro adventure, or save more than one Creative Mode map. There are a few limits when it comes to minis as well, and the basic tier only lets you build with the basic dungeon kit.

Upgrade to Master Tier and you'll get advantage on all your rolls (not actually, it's just a figure of speech). That includes multiplayer dungeon hosting privileges, the ability to share and load maps, and unlimited creative mode map saves, too. It also more than doubles your painted mini limit, and custom mini outfits. It also gives you access to several new map builder kits including the Crude Mines, Graveyard, Owlbear Forest, and Rustic Village packs.

You can download Project Sigil now from D&D Beyond if all that sounds like something that would be of interest to you. You also get a 30-day free trial of Project Sigil Master Tier along with the full $55 annual plan on D&D Beyond, as well as the bi-annual, and monthly plans.

And if you're interested in what the Master Tier really looks like before you upgrade your account, we've currently got our Tabletop & Merch Editor Benjamin Abbot diving into it, so expect some reactions to hit the Dungeons & Dragons feed soon – he's been looking forward to this for a while and is currently vibrating as he builds his first Project Sigil dungeon.

