Choose-your-own-adventure style RPG Fighting Fantasy was a UK obsession in the '80s, and it's finally coming to the US

More than 40 years after its initial inception, the classic Fighting Fantasy book series is back as a Kickstarter campaign collection, owing to a book deal with Steve Jackson Games. Trailing an intimidating legacy behind it, this marks a milestone for the classic choose-your-own-adventure style RPG as it finally comes to the US, along with larger print and a host of original artwork to accompany it.

Over the years, Fighting Fantasy titles have accrued something of a cult following, sitting alongside some of the best tabletop RPGs in terms of popularity. Aside from a long legacy – with the first book in the series having been published back in 1982 – Fighting Fantasy novels have enjoyed global popularity with their multi-million-selling classic book series, despite being widely unavailable outside of the UK.

While coveted across the Atlantic, prospective players in the US had been stuck scouting for ways to ship the books "overseas or via online auction sites" as the Kickstarter page notes. That will no longer be a problem, thanks to the series being picked up by Texas-based publisher Steve Jackson Games last year.

Just to set something straight, this is the same publishing company that brought us Gurps, Illuminati, and Munchkin, as well as having recently paired with TRPG designers at Possum Creek. Steve Jackson games has long been associated with Fighting Fantasy though is headed by an entirely different Steve Jackson than the one who worked on the original book with the recently knighted (2022) Sir Ian Livingstone. US writer Steve Jackson did end up writing three of the books in the series, however – as Sir Livingstone notes, this "caused a lot of confusion at the time when people didn't realize there were two Steve Jacksons!"

(Image credit: Steve Jackson Games)

Now, writers Steve Jackson (UK), Steve Jackson (US), and Sir Ian Livingston are working together to bring us revisions of the classic original series, which will contain original black and white artwork "when possible," as well as larger print and better formatting for enhanced readability.

The current collection, which is live on Kickstarter right now, includes the five most popular books in the series: The Warlock of Firetop Mountain by Steve Jackson (UK) and Ian Livingstone, Deathtrap Dungeon and City of Thieves by Ian Livingstone, The Citadel of Chaos by Steve Jackson (UK), and The Forest of Doom by Ian Livingstone.

For more recommendations, why not check out some up-and-coming solo RPGs, or get your hands on the best D&D books.