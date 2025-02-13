Wanderhome TRPG designer says pairing with Munchkin and GURPS publisher means the team can create "Without getting bogged down in the administrative weeds"

Indie tabletop RPG publisher Possum Creek just announced it's all set to become an imprint company of Steve Jackson Games. While acting under them, designers at Possum Creek will still hold creative autonomy, and continue to publish games under the Possum Creek label.

While Steve Jackson Games designers are the masterminds behind top titles such as Munchkin, Ogre, and Illuminati, Indie heroes at Philadelphia-based Possum Creek brought us such delights as Yazeba's Bed and Breakfast and one of the best tabletop RPGs of the last few years, the Ennie award-winning Wanderhome.

The team over at Possum Creek makes games that "Invite everyone to imagine rich and fantastical stories that reflect the wonder of our own world", and as I'm sure fans will agree, it would be a shame to see that creative flair undermined by assimilation into a larger company.

Thankfully, as Possum Creek's Editorial Director Jay Dragon notes, the "Decades of institutional experience" Steve Jackson Games brings to the table, plus "Possum Creek’s indie spark means [the team] get to make beautiful art without getting bogged down in the administrative weeds."

(Image credit: Possum Creek)

That sounds like great news for fans and the indie company's designers alike, especially considering Dragon had been working 70-80 hour work weeks prior to the acquisition, as the designer made clear in a recent chat with Rascal.

Along with the move, Dragon has not only joined the board of directors at Steve Jackson Games, but has also taken on the role of lead game designer there. Meanwhile, Possum Creek's Art Director Ruby Lavin and Office Manager Khyra Cross will carry over the same roles at Steve Jackson Games.

