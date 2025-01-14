A game master's starter pack to get your first campaign going, D&D or otherwise

One does not simply walk into D&D dungeon mastering. It takes discipline, authority, and above all, a large sum of cash... usually. Luckily there are a bunch of resources to get you started on your first D&D campaign that won't break the bank, so I've brought a bunch together here for your perusal.

Aside from checking out our 5 tips on starting your campaign right, it's always good to brush up on techniques from relevant TTRPG books, and get some physical components in your arsenal that are necessary for a D&D campaign. This includes stuff you might not have thought of yet, like spare pencils for your players (because writing in pen is sacrilege). Even a speaker or lighting setup to get a little atmosphere going.

So, if you're serious about starting your D&D campaign (or adventures for any of the best tabletop RPGs, in fact) on the right foot, and making a good impression on your new players, the below deals should let you do so without emptying your coin purse in the process.

So You Want To Be A Game Master (Paperback) | $24.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - You're saving a good few dollars here on a book that's fantastic for new GMs. By award winning game designer Justin Alexander who has worked with Modiphius and Fantasy Flight Games, this is a USA Today Bestseller and for good reason. It's a veritable compendium of advice and maps with some priceless tidbits to get you started. Since its release in 2023 it's dropped in price a couple of times, with this being the lowest price ever. It has been this cheap since May last year, though, so we're not expecting it to get more expensive at least.



Buy it if:

✅ You're wondering how to start GMing

✅ You have very little experience



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're super confident and don't need advice



Price check:

💲Amazon Prime members can also get the full audiobook for just $0.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £18.99 £13.52

Bekir's Battlers (wooden minis) | $10 on Kickstarter

This is a fantastic little buy for first time GMs who don't want to spend heaps on expensive miniatures, or for the more eco-conscious GM who prefers not to use plastic. It's $10 for either the Goblin pack, or the Heroes of Yore pack that includes a Ranger, Barbarian, Cavalier, Thief, Magician, Acrobat, and Men-at-Arms. These can be used in a multitude of scenarios, and you get a few dollars off if you get them together. On top of that, you can get some little adventures as add-ons, in case you're stuck for what to play.



Buy it if:

✅ You prefer to visualize your battles

✅ You don't want to get plastic minis



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer official/plastic minis



⭐ UK price:

Kickstarter | £9

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 | $149.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Imagine having all your tabletop playlists lined up on your Stream Deck so when your players enter into battle you can just whack a button and the fight music commences. The Stream Deck does so much more than that, and this white version is currently $10 off. The price on Amazon usually bounces around between $150 and $130, but right now it's at a nice steady middle ground. If you're willing to splash out, this is definitely something creative GMs can make the most of at their table. Buy it if:

✅ You want to push your campaign to another level

✅ You wanna get flashy at the table



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not a fan of using tech to enhance your tabletop experiences



Price check:

💲Best Buy | $149.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £149.99 £119.99

The Monsters Know What They're Doing | Hardcover | $29.99 $17.29 at Amazon

Save $12.70 - A little more of a combat focussed advice book for GMs, this one lets you know how to bring the monsters in your campaigns to life, and get it right. According to our favorite price match software, it's not the lowest price it's ever been for the hardback but it's not been this low since last October time.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to make your monsters shine

✅ You struggle to make combat fun



Don't buy it if:

❌ You know exactly how monster tactics work



Price check:

💲The audiobook is currently free on Amazon



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £16.39

Dice set for the whole table | $14.99 $11.99 at Amazon

Save $3 - Already a smashing deal without the saving, this is a collection of dice for the whole table in case your players forget their own, or want to use a cohesive set to feel like more of a team. Either way there's a color for each playstyle. The cost works out at 24p per dice, which is a fantastic deal, plus you get a little dice bags for each set, each with their own animal pictured.



Buy it if:

✅ You expect your players not to have/bring dice

✅ The party wants to be more cohesive



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer people to bring their own dice



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £13.99 £10.49

For more discounts, be sure to check out the latest the best D&D gifts. As for last-minute present ideas, why not drop by our gifts for gamers guide?