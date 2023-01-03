System Shock remake has its sights set on a March release

Developer Nightdive Studios is putting the finishing touches on the System Shock remake, and says the game will launch in March this year.

To say the wait for the System Shock remake has been grueling is putting it mildly. Described as "a faithful reboot of the genre-defining classic from 1994", it's been highly anticipated ever since its Kickstarter campaign launched all the way back in 2016. At the time, the game was expected to release in December 2017, but various development issues have meant that all these years later, the game has yet to see the light of day.

But fear not, fans of space horror, as it appears we're now mere months away from playing the modernized classic. In a new Kickstarter update, Nightdive confirmed that System Shock has a launch window of "March 2023". The game’s Steam page (opens in new tab) has also been updated with the new release date.

In the Kickstarter post, the developer also explains how the project has become more ambitious over the years. "The scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it's enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support - the last major steps towards releasing a game we're all incredibly proud of. This has also given us time to go back and polish various aspects of the game that needed that extra shine."

To round things off, Nightdive shared some of the things it's been working on in the run-up to launch, including a makeover of the Citadel space station, enemy variants to up the ante in the game's later levels, and some brilliant yet utterly gross enemy dismemberment.

Last April, the developer revealed that the System Shock remake was "largely complete", and a trailer released in summer gave us a taste of the intense space action we can expect when the game finally launches later this year.

