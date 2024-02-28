Sydney Sweeney's new R-rated horror movie features her "most unhinged" performance yet according to director

She may be everyone’s favorite rom-com star after Anyone But You, but Sydney Sweeney is trading her silk dress for a blood-covered habit as she takes on her most "unhinged" role yet in the upcoming horror movie Immaculate, according to the director.

"In our film, the terror is about something very real and deep and personal and raw," director Michael Mohan tells Total Film in our new issue out this Friday, which features Road House on the cover. "The last two minutes of this film – it is the most unhinged performance Sydney has ever given. It fully establishes her in the pantheon of scream queens. Like, no doubt."

Immaculate centers around Cecilia (Sweeney), an American nun who follows her devout faith and joins a remote convent in the Italian countryside. However, her exciting new journey quickly turns into a living nightmare when she discovers her new home harbors a sinister secret that will conjure unspeakable horrors.

Although this isn't Sweeney’s first rodeo in the horror genre, Immaculate looks to be her most nightmarish flick yet, judging by Mohan's comments and the first eerie-looking trailer . The clip confirms that Cecilia is pregnant, seemingly through immaculate conception, but those around her soon start to suspect foul play and subject her to evil and torturous rituals.

Alongside Sweeney, the cast includes The White Lotus ’ Simona Tabasco, Alvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, and Dora Romano.

Immaculate is released in cinemas on March 22, 2024. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Friday, March 1. This is one day later than usual, due to how the Leap Year falls.

