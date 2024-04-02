Sydney Sweeney watching her new nun-themed horror movie in a church with real pastors is the best thing you’ll see all day

Sydney Sweeney invited two pastors to watch Immaculate in a church – and it's hilarious.

In the video, which can be viewed below, Pastor Sarah and Pastor Allison – in their traditional clergy garb - join Sweeney in a big, beautiful church for a special screening of Immaculate. The pastors react to the film's jump scares and at one point cover their eyes.

"Never seen a nun break another nun's leg before," Pastor Allison muses. "We'll pray for you, you're good."

"Thank you guys," Sweeney says at the end of the screening. "I'm also terribly sorry."

Sweeney plays a nun named Cecilia who is invited to stay at a beautiful, picturesque convent – but there's something much more sinister than meets the eye. Directed by Michael Mohan from a screenplay penned by Andrew Lobel, the film also stars Alvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco.

The film has been called "diabolical, sacrilegious, pure evil, and grossly offensive," with Neon cleverly using these over-the-top reviews on posters for the film.

Sweeney auditioned for the film back in 2014, but the project ultimately fell into development hell. Following the success of Euphoria, Sweeney purchased the rights to the screenplay, hired Mohan to direct, and produced the pic under her Fifty-Fifty Films production banner. The film has grossed $13 million against its $9 million budget thus far.

Immaculate is in theaters now – and tickets can be purchased for $6.66 on April 3 for one day only. For more, check out our chat with Sydney Sweeney about the movie's shocking ending.