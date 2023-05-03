Sure, why not, Kevin Durant's coming to Call of Duty

We've just gotten the full rundown of what's coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of Season 3 Reloaded, and I'm sorry, I can't hear you over the internal screaming I've been doing since I learned that Kevin Durant is about to become a playable Call of Duty character.

Yes, NBA superstar Kevin Durant is going to be the next licensed Call of Duty operator. He'll be available as part of a Store Bundle with the launch of Season 3 Reloaded on May 10, which will also include a pair of appropriately named weapon blueprints: the "Reap This" AR and the "Easy Money" sniper. As the Call of Duty blog (opens in new tab) explains, you're also getting the "Deadly from Downtown" finishing move, the "B-Ball" weapon charm, the "Ankle-Breaker" loading screen, the "Hoops" sticker, and the "KD Baller" animated emblem.

Modern Call of Duty has already had plenty of bizarre licensed crossovers, ranging from Rambo and John McClane to Snoop Dogg and the Armored Titan. I don't know why KD's appearance reads so much weirder than the rest of that company, but there's just something about controlling a pro athlete in a hyper-gritty military shooter that seems wrong. Like, yes, they put LeBron James in Fortnite, but at least that game's cartoony enough that it all reads like another Space Jam sequel.

Ever since the teaser for KD's appearance yesterday, the fan response has been mostly one of confusion.

I like the part when Price said: "I can get us an army" and then SpecGru deployed a basketball player to the battlefield pic.twitter.com/fOZssq7TpfMay 2, 2023 See more

No offense but id rather see cod tackle more movies or even branch into TV and game franchises rather than sportsMay 2, 2023 See more

does he join the winning team after every match?May 3, 2023 See more

Personally, I'm with the people asking (opens in new tab)what KD's height means for game balance. A nearly 7-foot-tall NBA player has got to have a massive hitbox, right?

That Plunder revival had some unfortunate consequences.