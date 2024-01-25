Then there were two: here are the remaining actors who could play Supergirl in the new DCU

And then there were two. After weeks of speculation over screen tests, the role of Supergirl has come down to its final stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly tested for the part in front of DC Studios co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn.

Alcock is best known for her turn as a younger Rhaenyra in Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon. Donnelly, meanwhile, has appeared in Disney Channel’s Zombies trilogy and CW’s The Winchester.

Intriguingly, Donnelly has also voiced Supergirl in multiple DC animated projects – including this year’s Crisis on Infinite Earths three-parter.

THR also stated that Supergirl will appear in 2025’s Superman: Legacy, the first live-action project as part of Gunn and Safran’s DCU Chapter One plans.

There, Supes will be played by David Corenswet, while a "feisty" Lois Lane is portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan. They – and the new Supergirl actor – will be joined by Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Edi Gagethi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Skyler Gisondo, and Sean Gunn.

Supergirl is then set to appear in her own solo film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Based on Tom King's 2021-2022 comic book series of the same name, this will introduce a Supergirl that "viewers are not used to seeing."

"We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he's an infant versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life," Gunn told Variety and other press last year.

