Rachel Brosnahan teases her "feisty" Lois Lane – and Superman Legacy’s sense of humor

The DCU’s Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan has teased her take on the iconic character ahead of filming for 2025’s Superman: Legacy.

"Feisty, marvelous, fiercely intelligent," Brosnahan said when asked to give three adjectives tp describe her Lois Lane during a red carpet interview with ET.

"I’ve really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far," Brosnahan said, referring to the Superman: Legacy director and co-CEO of DC Studios.

The actor, fresh off a five-season run as the lead in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, pointed to the fact that those involved have a deep-rooted love for the Man of Steel and a long history with the character.

"Everybody involved in this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman," Brosnahan said.

She continued, "We all grew up watching the movies, some of us grew up watching the comics. I feel like it’s being made with so much love and this Superman will have a sense of humor. We’re excited to both put our own spin on things, but also honor this material that we all love so much."

Superman: Legacy is all set to be the first live-action project in the new DC universe. DCU Chapter One will kick off with Creature Commandos – Gunn recently confirmed The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra would be joining the cast – and then Superman: Legacy is set to soar on July 11, 2025.

Brosnahan will be joined by new Superman actor David Corenswet, plus the likes of Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Isabel Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho).

