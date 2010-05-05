Super Street Fighter IV: Radar vs. readers - report and video!

From all across the UK you came, in one case, a dedicated soul from the US as well (Strong Hawk, by the way). You stepped up and you threw down, and I’ll happily tell you, even as a man who plays a lot of Street Fighter, it was one of the most fun, eclectic and downright raucous fight parties I’ve had in ages.

Good people, good attitudes, good timesand good skills all round, is what is was.And in that respect particular mention must be made to silent killer PsylockeRules, who had a little trouble getting intoour lobby at first, but then made up for it by destroying the lot of us. Repeatedly. Seriously, you have no idea how much fear was going around after you came in.

It wasthe perfect showcase for just how good Super Street Fighter IV’s new Endless Battle mode is. An online winner-stays-on lobby on a night like last Friday is a recipe for whooping, laughing gamers en masse. Fact. Spectating on you guys fight was almost as much fun as playing.

And as I promised, our battles were recorded. I’d love to have taped every single one of them for running on the site (I’m still gutted that I didn’t get that epic Dan vs. Guile Ultra counter on film), but alas time and hard drive space would not allow. But nonetheless, here’s a selection of what happens when Radar plays Street Fighter with its community on a rowdy Friday night.

Know this. It is good.