One of the most-streamed shows of all time will soon be available to watch for free

Suits, 2023’s most-streamed show, will soon be available to watch for free.

As per Deadline, BBC has picked up the legal drama – starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, and Meghan Markle – for its iPlayer service.

Suits, which featured Adams’ Mike Ross as the (technically) unqualified legal whizzkid alongside Macht’s hotshot closer Harvey Specter at a top New York law firm, became one of the most streamed shows of all time in 2023.

According to figures from Nielsen, Suits was streamed for 57.7 billion minutes last year, beating the previous high of The Office’s 57.1 billion minutes set in 2020.

Of course, there is a caveat behind Suits being ‘free’ for UK viewers. You can only access BBC content if you’ve paid your licence fee – which is rising to £169.50 from April 1.

Suits’ latter-day streaming renaissance has led the series, which ran from 2011 to 2019 across nine seasons, to spawn its own spin-off.

Titled Suits: LA, Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black, "a former federal prosecutor from New York" who has "reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles".

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amell will be joined by The Walking Dead alum Josh McDermitt and The First Purge’s Lex Scott Davis.

It’s currently not yet known if Suits: LA, which is currently filming, will see any of the OG Suits cast reprise their roles. In our own interview with Louis Litt actor Rick Hoffman, he said he would be down to do the spin-off "in a heartbeat."

For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon.