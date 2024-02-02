Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lead teases an Easter Egg only 10 people know about, only for someone to find it in 3 days

There's an Easter Egg in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that around 10 people know of, and "if you're looking for it, you won't find it."

That's according to the Rocksteady senior producer just below, tweeting earlier this week when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League first entered its early access period. This means that the "10 people" who knew about the Easter Egg in the first place were probably on the game's development team.

There’s an Easter egg in SSKTJL that I think like 10 people know about and I can’t wait for the first person to find it.January 30, 2024 See more

This doesn't tell us a whole lot about the Easter Egg itself, but then the senior developer offered up another clue. Apparently, if we're just looking for the Easter Egg, we "won't find it," and what's more, it's allegedly not in the city itself. "I regret putting the original tweet out into the universe," the developer adds. Oops.

It's not in the city. If you're looking for it you wont find it. I regret putting the original tweet into the universe. 🥲 https://t.co/POipLS66WGFebruary 2, 2024 See more

Superhero movies love an Easter Egg, and superhero games are no different. Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham trilogy featured countless Easter Eggs dedicated to superheroes and villains who never popped up in the trilogy. I seem to remember a Scarecrow mask could be found in Arkham City.

Sadly, if you're looking to get in on the Easter Egg hunt, it's all over. Just a few hours after the follow-up tweet, the senior producer then revealed that someone had correctly identified the Easter Egg - it was a song in Suicide Squad's end credits sequence all along.

WE HAVE A WINNER. https://t.co/TP9skLgBQMFebruary 2, 2024 See more

I can see why barely anyone knows about the Easter Egg - the credits are a staggering 97 minutes long. There's apparently a moment, deep into the credits sequence, where the Suicide Squad's four main voice actors all gather together and sing a lovely song.

In all fairness, credit to Rocksteady for making the end credits so long and (presumably) including a lot of people in said credits that might normally be missed off. A lot of outsourced developers, and staff who departed a game before it shipped, are sadly often left off the credits of a game, so it's nice to see Rocksteady making Suicide Squad's end credits so lengthy to include a lot of folk.

