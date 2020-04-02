Stream Rick and Morty online: global viewing guide for every season

Don’t get in a pickle. It’s now easier than ever when it comes to watching Rick and Morty, whether you want to get schwifty on your tablet, laptop, or any other device. Below, we’ll run you through your main options in the US and Canada, UK and Australia, plus a step-by-step guide on how to stream Rick and Morty online elsewhere in the world.

With the Rick and Morty season 4 return date rapidly approaching, now is the time if you want to finally jump on the bandwagon of the Adult Swim series or, if you’ve already wub-a-lub-a-dub-dubbed with the best of them already, relive some of the best Rick and Morty episodes.

But, if you’ve been a total Jerry and haven’t had a taste of Rick and Morty yet, what are you waiting for? Here's a primer: not only is it some of the best high-concept sci-fi around, spoofing everything from time travel, to alternate universes, and everything in-between, there are tonnes of topsy-turvy adventures that almost require repeat viewings, such is the volume and depth of one-off sight gags and hidden Easter eggs on show. Perfect at a time like this when you need something to keep you smilin’.

So, to paraphrase the Cromulons: let us show you what we’ve got. Here’s how to stream Rick and Morty online, including the best money-saving deals and VPN options so you can get more Rick and Morty for your buck.

Stream Rick and Morty in the USA

$5.99 a month at Hulu

For just $5.99 a month, there's a case to be made for you not needed to sign up to another streaming service. Not only do you have Rick and Morty on here, but you also have an obscene amount of choice in the rest of the catalog. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Futurama, Buffy, Firefly, Star Trek, Killing Eve. And that's just the beginning. Again: $5.99. Although it's only the first three seasons of Rick and Morty currently available (you'll need a DirectTV package to get the fourth season, though Hulu will eventually get it too), that's more than enough to keep you going for at least one month. Then, the rest of the shows will happily fill the rest of your time as it welcomes you to a world of binges and boxsets, the likes of which you've never seen before.

View Deal

Stream Rick and Morty online in Canada

Free (where available) on Hoopla

Oddly enough, being able to stream Rick and Morty online in Canada isn't easy. Outside of buying the shows outright on some digital platforms (which can prove costly), you'll have to access Hoopla, which can only be signed in to via certain public library systems. I know, right? Not great. On top of that, you're only getting the first season. Our advice? Scroll on down below and get a VPN, then make your way over to Hulu.

View Deal

Stream Rick and Morty in the UK

From £5.99 a month at Netflix

Netflix currently has the first three seasons available to stream now. There's a chance you've already got an account but, if not, the adventures of Rick and Morty are just a click away.

View Deal

Stream Rick and Morty online in Australia

From $9.99 a month on Netflix

Australians, rejoice! Your country's Netflix is the only place to get all four seasons on a streaming service as of writing. With the final five episodes of season 4 coming up, that makes it potentially the go-to destination for Rick and Morty fans everywhere, especially if you have a VPN (see below).

View Deal

How to watch Rick and Morty online from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49/£5.91 a month

Don't want to shell out too much to stream Rick and Morty online or are just frustrated at the lack of the full four seasons on offer? There's a VPN for that, which is especially handy knowing that A) You can get Hulu far more cheaply than some of the options in your local region and B) Netflix has all four seasons in Australia. Fill your boots.



We've even done the hard yards, scouring the net for the best VPN and best VPN for Netflix, and we've found Express VPN to the best around. There are dozens of servers to choose from from different locations around the world, plus you get to browse stress-free thanks to the privacy and security options available. It's very cheap too, setting you back just over $5/£5 a month. Just think of how much money this'll save you in the long run. Here's a how-to for signing up and going over to Hulu for all your Rick and Morty needs. 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. Looking to get a VPN? Hold your horses and save in the long run: there's an offer where you get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN also works on laptops, Mackbooks, Amazon Fire Sticks, and basically any major device you can think of. There's even a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great for those who want to just test out the service at first and, if you decide it's not for you, then you don't have to pay anything. 2: Connect to a server. Fancy a trip to the States? It's a button click away on Express VPN. It's a similar story, too, for those looking to get access to Australia's Netflix catalogue. Seriously. By the time you've read this paragraph you could already be connected and on your way. 3: Head over to Hulu. This is the even easier part. Head on over to Hulu and sign up, then you're free to start streaming Rick and Morty to your heart's content. Or if you have Netflix already, you could use the Australian version, although you might have to juggle server locations a little via the Express VPN app to get past the pesky VPN detection.