Stray overtakes God of War to become the best user-rated Steam game of 2022

Stray has overtaken God of War to become the best user-rated Steam game of 2022.

As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), Steam review collection site Steam250 (opens in new tab) - which gives games a score based on how many positive reviews they’ve received in conjunction with how many players - has awarded Stray a score of 8.61, meaning out of 42,665 reviews, 98% are positive. Despite God of War having more reviews overall, Stray has received just enough positive ones to push Sony Santa Monica’s PC port off the top spot.

Other games performing well on Steam this year include Power Wash Simulator , which sits at the third spot, fellow Annapurna Interactive game Neon White in sixth place, and survival game Raft, which upon its release, managed to secure over 100,000 concurrent players in tenth place.

This ranking has gained Stray 49th place on the best Steam games of all time list (opens in new tab) on Steam250, trailing behind the likes of Celeste, Portal 2, Terraria, Stardew Valley , Hades , and 43 other PC titles. But who knows, if Stray continues this upward trajectory, maybe it will increase its overall ranking one day. After all, it managed to gain 60,000 concurrent players just under an hour after release , making it Annapurna’s biggest PC launch.

As for God of War, unless you’ve been living under a rock – a Ragnarok, if you will – for the past several months, you’ll already be well aware that we’re getting a sequel to the 2018 title later this year. God of War Ragnarok is due to release on November 9, 2022, but this won’t affect the Steam250 rankings as, at the moment, the highly anticipated sequel is only said to be releasing for PS4 and PS5 and not PC. This could always go on to change at a later date, though.