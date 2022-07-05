Stranger Things fans think they've figured out a Hopper plot hole

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2*

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 is packed with cheer-worthy moments, from Eleven taking down Sullivan's helicopter to Robin, Steve, and Nancy setting fire to Vecna. One said scene, though, left fans as baffled as it did excited: when Jim Hopper uses a sword to fight a Demogorgon in episode 9.

It looks awesome as he swings the fantasy-looking blade at the Upside Down-dwelling monster, but many viewers were confused as to where the weapon came from. You don't expect to see such a thing just lying about in the 1980s, in a Russian prison no less. If you cast your minds back, though, episode 7 explains why it's there.

In the installment, titled, 'The Massacre at Hawkins Lab', Hopper (David Harbour) and his new friend Dimitri "Enzo" Antonov (Tom Wlaschiha) are forced to fight a Demogorgon alongside fellow inmates for the amusement of the Soviet guards. Before they're placed in a seemingly inescapable "gladiatorial pit", however, the men are shown to a locker containing spears, axes, and, well, swords, which they could arm themselves with.

A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The prisoner that chooses the sword initially dies in their attempt to face the Demogorgon, which is why it ended up on the ground in the courtyard.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, July 4, Harbour revealed that the sword was Atlantean, and the actual prop used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in both of the Conan the Barbarian movies.

"It was heavy as hell, and such a tremendous honor to wield," the actor added, before tagging Schwarzenegger and asking him for tips on his technique.

If you're looking for more content, then check out our breakdown of the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 ending and how it all sets up Stranger Things season 5, or our spoiler-heavy list of who dies in Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2. If you're not keen to dwell on the darker stuff, mind, we've rounded up all of the fun Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 Easter eggs, too.