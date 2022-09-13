Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life gives Stardew Valley fans an education in classic farming RPGs

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a remake of the GameCube's most beloved Harvest Moon game, due out in summer 2023.

This is a new version of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, originally released for GameCube in 2003. 20 years later, it's getting a remake - though a big, complicated kerfuffle over the series' naming rights outside of Japan means it's now being released under the Story of Seasons name.

The trailer shows that the classic gameplay is largely intact, though the game's gotten a facelift with more colorful visuals on the Switch. The original game featured connectivity with Friends of Mineral Town on GBA, so some features will have to be different for this version.

A Wonderful Life takes place over the course of decades, which each segment of the game showing a handful of years in each stage of your character's life. While most games in this series' lineage feature marriage and children, A Wonderful Life allows you to see your children mature over the course of the game.

The game also features more complex farming mechanics than many games in the series, allowing you to breed hybrid crops and forcing you to keep your cattle breeding in order for your cows to keep producing milk.

While the original A Wonderful Life only allowed you to play as a male character, this trailer also shows a female playable character, suggesting that features introduced in Another Wonderful Life will also be a part of this remake. A press release also confirms that you'll be able to play as a non-binary character, and all romance options will still be available regardless of who you're playing.

