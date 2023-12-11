Storm and Killmonger are a pair of freedom fighters - and a couple - in the new Ultimate Universe

There was a time where Storm of the X-Men and T'Challa, the Black Panther, were married as king and queen of Wakanda in the mainstream Marvel Universe. Though their marriage has ended, the pair remain linked in Marvel lore. And in the rebooted Ultimate Universe, the new Ultimate Storm's association with Wakanda will take an unexpected twist as she's introduced as the romantic partner of none other than the new Ultimate Killmonger.

Launching in February, Ultimate Black Panther by writer Bryan Edward Hill and artist Stefano Casselli will become the second title in the new Ultimate line, following Ultimate Spider-Man. Along with introducing a new vision of Wakanda where its protector Black Panther wars against the armies of the new Ultimate Moon Knight and Khonshu, who wish to conquer the hidden African nation, the title will put a different spin on Storm's relationship to the story by pairing her up with Killmonger. The pair will work as freedom fighters against the forces of Khonshu.

The new Ultimate Storm and Killmonger will debut in April's Ultimate Black Panther #3, in which their influence as freedom fighters will help convince Black Panther to lead Wakanda out of hiding and into the fight against Moon Knight and Khonshu.

"In Ultimate Black Panther #3, Black Panther takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a covert solo mission to deal with Ra and Khonshu directly!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text. "Wakanda’s conflict with Moon Knight has escalated. Even with spies all across the continent feeding information, Wakanda is overwhelmed. Everything changes, though, when a pair of freedom fighters enter the fray: Ultimate Killmonger and Ultimate Storm!"

Check out the gallery below for a look at the new character designs for Ultimate Storm and Ultimate Killmonger by upcoming Ultimate X-Men writer/artist Peach Momoko, as well as series artist Stefano Casselli's cover for Ultimate Black Panther #3:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I've always loved looking at outfits of tribes from all over the world," Momoko explains of her designs in a statement. “And combining the modern and tribal, the beauty and strong, is something I always love thinking about. And getting to design for Storm and Killmonger, I wanted to respect the characters and also put in my soul and unique vision into them."

Ultimate Black Panther #3 goes on sale April 17.

