Steven Spielberg says Dune 2 is one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made

Legendary director Steven Spielberg is no stranger to the sci-fi genre, which makes his recent praise for Dune 2 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve even more meaningful, calling the sequel "one of the most brilliant science-fiction films" he has ever seen.

Spielberg made the comment during a Q&A in an episode of The Director's Cut Podcast held at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, which featured Spielberg and Villeneuve talking about Dune: Part Two. “It’s an honor for me to sit here and talk to you,” Spielberg said, before crowning the sequel one of the best sci-fi flicks ever.

Following on from the events of Dune: Part One , Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides as he exacts revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family, whilst trying to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

It is no surprise that Villeneuve sounded shocked over receiving the compliment, especially from a director of iconic sci-fi films including E.T: Extra Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

But the praise party didn't stop there, as Spielberg went on to say how in his eyes, Villeneuve now stands with the best of the best. "Let me start by saying there are filmmakers who are the builders of worlds. It’s not a long list and we know who a lot of them are," said the Jurassic Park helmer before listing celebrated directors such as Stanley Kubrick, George Lucas, Tim Burton, and James Cameron, then adding: "The list goes on, and I deeply, fervently believe that you are one of its newest members."

However, Spielberg isn't the first big-name director to congratulate Villeneuve on his latest epic, as just before the movie was released, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan compared it to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+ , Villeneuve responded to Nolan’s comment, saying "It's a comparison that I would have never dared to do myself. I think it's a beautiful compliment…coming from Chris [Nolan], an incredible compliment."

Dune: Part Two is in theaters now. For much more on the movie, check out our deep dives on: