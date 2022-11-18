Steven Spielberg's next movie Bullitt finds its lead in Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has reportedly landed the lead role in Steven Spielberg's next movie Bullitt. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), he’s in talks to take on the role of tough San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt, first played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller of the same name.

It’s thought that Spielberg’s version will not be a remake, but rather a new story based on the character. The 1968 classic movie was directed by Peter Yakes and saw McQueen’s detective on the hunt for a mob boss.

McQueen’s family is involved in the project with his son Chad McQueen and granddaughter Molly McQueen exec producing. Cooper is also expected to produce while Spotlight’s Josh Singer pens the script.

Deadline suggested that Spielberg had been talking with Copper about the role since pre-pandemic. It won’t be the first time they’ve worked together after Spielberg produced the award-winning A Star Is Born.

Spielberg, Cooper, and Singer are also currently hard at work on Maestro, the upcoming biographical film based on Leonard Bernstein’s life. The film also stars Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong, and Maya Hawke, and will be released on Netflix in 2023.

Elsewhere, Spielberg’s next film The Fabelmans has had some glowing first reactions as it debuted with an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The semi-autobiographical story is based on the auteur’s teenage years and first years as a director. It stars Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, and Paul Dano.

While we wait for more news on Bullitt, check out our guide to all of the other upcoming movies on the way in 2022 and beyond.