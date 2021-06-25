Steve Carell to star in new Amazon comedy movie

Steve Carell is set to star in The Rabbit Factor, a new comedy movie from Amazon Studios, Deadline reports.

Based on the Finnish novel of the same name by award-winning author Antti Tuomainen, the dark comedy follows Henri (Carell), an insurance mathematician who calculates every part of his life down to the last decimal place. However, when he suddenly loses his job and inherits a financially struggling adventure park from his brother, Henri finds that he can't predict everything – including repaying debts to criminal lenders and a budding romantic relationship.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producing the movie – the duo have previously worked on movies like The Fighter , Beauty and the Beast , and The Aeronauts. They're also producing the upcoming action rom-com Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, about a couple getting cold feet about marriage whose destination wedding party is taken hostage. Author Tuomainen is on board as an executive producer.

Perhaps best known for playing Michael Scott in the US version of sitcom The Office, Carell has an impressive comedy resumé. He's starred in movies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin , Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy , and Crazy, Stupid, Love .

Carell can next be seen on the small screen in The Morning Show season 2 on Apple TV Plus, which just wrapped filming, and he's currently filming Space Force season 2 for Netflix. On the big screen, he's set to return in the animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru.

This is the latest in a line of big-name projects for Amazon Prime Video – the streamer's upcoming slate includes Nine Perfect Strangers, a drama series starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy , as well as the Chris Pratt-led sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War , which was purchased for a reported $200 million.

Plus, Amazon recently bought MGM, the studio behind the James Bond series, meaning that a huge number of new TV shows and movies will be arriving on the streamer in the future courtesy of MGM's hefty back catalog. Founded all the way back in 1924, the studio's movies include classics like Singin' in the Rain and 2001: A Space Odyssey, as well as more modern releases like Creed and A Star is Born .