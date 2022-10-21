Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written

Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab).

The survival thriller follows two adrenaline junkie friends (played by Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner) who set out to climb a 2,000 feet decommissioned TV tower in the middle of the desert. So far so good – until the rusty old ladder they're using breaks on their way down. The movie made $16 million at the box office after being made on a budget of only $3 million, becoming a surprise hit.

The other movie that King refers to in his tweet, Duel, is a 1971 action thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, based on a short story by Richard Matheson. Dennis Weaver plays a salesman on a business trip who finds himself pursued and terorized by the driver of a semi-truck.

Replies to King's tweet pointed out that his short story The Ledge evokes similar feelings of stomach-churning tension – first published in 1976, it follows a man who must circumnavigate the five-inch ledge surrounding a crime boss' penthouse apartment.

