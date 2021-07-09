Stephen King prequel show Chapelwaite looks as creepy as Salem's Lot

The world of Stephen King adaptations is plentiful, with movies and shows based on his works hitting screens big and small at a steady pace. The horror maestro's novels remain a go-to source for studios and networks and this newest riff, Chapelwaite, looks suitably creepy for aficionados and newbies alike.

The first trailer for the EPIX series, which takes place in 1850s Maine, shows off its stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire decked out in gothic garb and getting creeped out by the titular abode. The moody setting creates a sense of dread. Could this be one of the summer's scariest offerings?

EPIX is behind the series which takes inspiration from a short story of King's entitled Jerusalem's Lot. A prequel to his novel Salem's Lot, the short takes place in a small Maine town and revolves around the experiences of Charles Boone, an aristocrat who inherits a mansion and discovers along with his decadent ancestry comes a great deal of baggage.

The show's official synopsis reads: "Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody) who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations."

Chapelwaite is written by brothers Peter Filardi and Jason Filardi, the former having plenty of experience when it comes to fighting darkness. He scripted the 1996 version of The Craft, the 2017 reboot of Flatliners, and more interestingly, two episodes of the 2000s miniseries of 'Salem's Lot.

King's original novel was first adapted into a mini-series in 1979, a cracking show which remains genuinely creepy to this day. It was revisited and turned into a 2004 series starring Rob Lowe which is where Filardi had his first taste of King's vampiric tale.