Stephen King recommends his watch order for Netflix series Kaleidoscope

Stephen King is a fan of new Netflix series Kaleidoscope – and he has his own suggestion for the order you should watch it in.

Released on January 1, the show centers around Leo Pap, played by Giancarlo Esposito, a career criminal who leads a crew attempting a $7 billion heist. The show also stars Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, and Jai Courtney.

The miniseries' eight episodes can be watched in any order – although the episode titled 'White' is intended to be the series finale – with the story spanning a total of 25 years. If viewers leave 'White' until last, there are over 5,000 ways to watch the first seven episodes. If you switch up the order of all eight episodes, including 'White', there are over 40,000 options.

But which order did King opt for? He has his own suggestion for watching the Netflix heist drama. "KALEIDOSCOPE (Netflix): Grade A entertainment. I suggest watching chronologically," the writer tweeted (opens in new tab).

To watch the series in chronological order, you should start with 'Violet', which is set 24 years prior to the heist, and end with 'Pink', which is the aforementioned six months later episode. Netflix also recently tweeted out its own suggestions, including how to watch the show as a traditional detective story and how to watch it in the style of a non-chronological Quentin Tarantino movie.

All eight episodes of Kaleidoscope are now streaming on Netflix. For more viewing inspiration, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.