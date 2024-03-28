Stellar Blade demo release time – countdown to the PS5 action RPG preview is on

The Stellar Blade demo release time for the PS5 is nearly here, so the countdown is on for anyone wanting to try the action RPG before it releases in full next month.

As Shift Up director Kim Hyung Tae confirms on the PlayStation Blog, the demo begins at the very start of the game. You play as Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad who is sent to Earth to help reclaim it from a foe called the Naytiba.

There's a tutorial phase to get you into the swing of basic combat as you poke around the post-war ruins of Eidos 7, a once-thriving city now overrun with enemies. The demo ends with a boss fight, so you'll see how well you've got the game down. In an early preview, we beat the Stellar Blade demo boss over 20 times, so the action RPG must be doing something right.

If that's enough to convince you to give this one a shot, here's when the Stellar Blade demo unlocks in your timezone on PS5.

(Image credit: Shift Up)

Stellar Blade demo release time

7am PDT

10am EDT

2pm GMT

3pm CET

Stellar Blade demo countdown

The Stellar Blade demo release time is global, which is good news for plenty. We often see PS5 releases that line up to midnight or thereabout regardless of where you live. You can jump in at a decent time this time, though. If you're set to take time off for the Easter weekend, that's good news indeed.

