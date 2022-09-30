Steam's latest gem is a roguelike survival game that mashes up mining and tower defense

Dome Keeper is proving to be a hit with players after launching on Steam earlier this week.

At the time of writing the game is sitting on a very respectable 85% user rating on Steam (opens in new tab), equating to "very positive". Its popularity is down to its rather unique blend of tower defence, mining, and roguelike elements, which are all wrapped up in a charming pixel art style.

For those unfamiliar with Dome Keeper, it tasks you with defending your dome from wave after wave of monsters. You must use the brief time you're given between each enemy onslaught to gather your trusty shovel and dig in search of materials and artifacts, which give you access to powerful upgrades and bonuses, significantly increasing your chances of keeping your dome intact for another day.

While the promise of treasure might prompt you to keep digging, you have to manage your time carefully to make it back to the surface in time to fend off the next wave of attack. You can check it out for yourself in the trailer below.

"It is a shockingly fun game," says one Steam user. "It is a wave defense game with really good artwork, surprisingly good sound and music, with addicting mineral fetching and upgrade managing." Another user is equally as impressed, saying, "The game's presentation is great with nice moody backgrounds, good looking effects, atmospheric music and satisfying sound effects. Everything is crisp and snappy."

It's worth noting that some players have pointed out that the price is a little steep for the amount of content on offer. (It's normally priced at $18 / £14 but currently has a 10% discount on Steam.) Still, if you're looking for a fun and chilled-out game to play over the weekend, it seems you could do a lot worse than Dome Keeper.

