Steam Summer Sale kicks off next week

Earlier this year when Steam unveiled its list of all the Steam sales to come in 2023, the Steam Summer Sale was among that list. Arguably the biggest gaming sale of the year finally kicks off next week on June 29, and it'll be running until halfway through the following month on July 13.

As for exactly when you can get access to the Steam Summer Sale (and hopefully not take Valve's servers down in the process), the sale kicks off at 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 BST. The sale also winds down at exactly the same time, so you might want to set a reminder on your calendar so you don't miss out on any deals.

We can expect this to be a pretty hefty sale on Steam from Valve, as these major sales usually end up being. No matter if you've had your eye on a major AAA game or a smaller indie, you'll be able to find a metric tonne of titles on offer with various discounts throughout the sale period.

As you might be able to guess from the name, this is the second of Steam's "seasonal" sales for the year. The Steam Spring Sale came about earlier this year in mid-to-late March, and we won't get another major sale like this on Steam until the Autumn/Fall Sale begins on November 21.

