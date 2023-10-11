Steam Next Fest casually serves up my own personal Studio Ghibli movie in one of the prettiest, most relaxing games I've ever played

This stunning adventure game basically puts me in the middle of my own Studio Ghibli movie with some Zelda-like gameplay thrown in for good measure.

Europa is one of the best Steam Next Fest demos I've played so far and it's mostly because it feels like playing a Studio Ghibli film. In the 3D exploration game, you play as a little guy called Zee as he navigates a lush terraformed planet. I only dipped my toes into Europa but I can't wait to return to it because it feels like such a breath of fresh air.

If you head on over to Europa's Steam page or watch the trailer below, you'll see exactly what I'm talking about. The game's visuals feel so much like Ghibli's Castle in the Sky or Howl's Moving Castle with its breathtaking meadows and hills full of beautiful flowers. I found it so relaxing just gliding through the world and trying to introduce myself to every magical creature I came across.

In terms of gameplay, Europa definitely has a few similarities to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild but I also found myself reminded of The Last Guardian - although without the huge and adorable bird-dog. The game feels so expansive as you run, slide, or glide through ruins and below floating islands that seem to go on forever. It's definitely the perfect game to unwind with when you need a break from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom .

You can play Europa's demo during Steam Next Fest, which will continue to run between now and October 16, 2023. If you don't have time to play it this week, you can always wishlist the game and follow its developers on Twitter to keep up to date with it ahead of its release next year.

I'm not the only person to be enchanted by this indie: Europa is what Tears of the Kingdom would feel like if we were all alone forever.