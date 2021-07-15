Steam Deck is Valve's PC handheld answer to the Switch and it's out in December

Valve will release a new handheld gaming system called the Steam Deck this December, effectively giving every game on Steam the portability of the Nintendo Switch.

The company announced the new handheld today. Starting at $399 and scaling up to $649 with additional internal storage and accessories, the Steam Deck comes fully loaded with thumbsticks, a D-pad, touch trackpads to mimic mouse movements, face buttons, as well as shoulder and back buttons.

The general form factor is undeniably reminiscent of the Switch, but it's got a lot more going on – especially under the hood, with a custom AMD Zen 2 APU powering the thing. Crucially, and also like the Switch, Steam Deck has a USB-C dock that you can use to connect to external displays. It's got support for USB peripherals, too. The Steam Deck dock will be sold separately

You'll be able to log into a Steam Deck with your existing Steam account, and Valve says you'll have access to all the games you own with the ability to pick up wherever you left thanks to Steam's cloud saves.

On July 16 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BT, you'll be able to reserve one Steam Deck for yourself for a small fee. You can find more details here .

This story is developing…