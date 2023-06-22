Starfield will only have four main romance options

Starfield's romance options will be limited to four main characters.

Starfield game director Todd Howard appeared on the most recent Kinda Funny Xcast earlier today on June 22, and revealed some new information about romances. "The four main Constellation ones are the ones that support full questlines for them and for romance," Howard said, answering a viewer question about romances in the new game.

In other words, no matter how many companions are available in Starfield, we'll only be able to romance four of them. Don't take this to mean that we can romance any four of our choosing though - Howard's comments make it clear that only four predetermined characters in Starfield have full-fledged romance quests made for them.

Howard also delved into detail about how the companions work at large. It turns out that your choices throughout Starfield can have drastic consequences for you companions. Your allies might not exactly stab you in the back, but Howard's comments make it sound like they'll stay really mad at you for a good while.

Elsewhere in the new interview, Howard revealed Starfield's procedural planets will have handcrafted locations on them, all of which are loaded in and determined as soon as you land on a planet. Obviously Starfield's main locations and planets are already predetermined and handmade, but when it comes to the outer reaches of space, there'll be a fair bit left up to chance.

Starfield finally arrives later this year on September 6 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

