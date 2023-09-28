Starfield settlers flock to rare beachy planet discovered by a 180-hour explorer who used it to build a vacation resort: "There's even water pets!"

By Dustin Bailey
published

Syrma-IV is the hot new outpost destination

(Image credit: Bethesda/Motrionresque)

One Starfield player has discovered the perfect location for a vacation home after nearly 200 hours of exploration, and the resort world is now getting an influx of settlers looking to build their own idyllic outposts.

A post from user motionresque rocketed near the top of the Starfield subreddit this week, offering a gorgeous look at a waterside outpost that makes the most of the game's building options. "180 hours in, finally found a planet to call home," motionresque wrote. "There's even water pets!"

There's one notable catch - that's technically a swamp, not a beach. Sure, yes, the water probably doesn't smell the greatest, but there's not enough atmosphere for you to run around without a helmet anyway. Inundated with requests from commenters who wanted to build their own outposts at this spot, motionresque says the planet is Syrma-IV.

"This region of the planet is pretty much all like this," motionresque says. "I don't know how the random planets thing works, but here's the location in the planet. You can use the world map to find some similar spot. Just search for some bodies of water that isn't near the ocean, it's usually not on the Coast variant biome either."

If you want a more detailed look at the outpost, motionresque has put together a thoroughly impressive tour video

Starfield outposts offer fairly simple options, but this resort shows you don't need anything too complicated to build a memorable location. If you're still looking for an in-game spot to settle down, Syrma-IV might be just the place.

