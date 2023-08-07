Starfield preload date gets leaked by Amazon, and it's sooner than you're probably expecting

Starfield fans may be able to preload Bethesda's upcoming RPG in just a couple of days, ahead of its September release date.

As spotted by this Reddit user (via Gamescout ), an Amazon listing for Starfield has revealed that excited players will be able to preload the game as soon as August 9, 2023 - that's a little less than a month before the game is set to release on September 6, 2023. "Pre-load after 08/09/2023," the Amazon listing reveals, "game will be playable after 09/06/2023."

Bethesda is yet to announce the Starfield preload date, so maybe take this with a grain of salt for now, but there's no harm in checking your Xbox Series X /S on August 9 just to see if the option is available. If this listing turns out to be accurate, Bethesda has been generous giving fans basically a whole month to get their consoles ready for the upcoming RPG, and we're sure there'll be loads of people out there that will take advantage of this.

Especially if you're one of the lucky ones that got your hands on the Premium or Collector's Edition of Starfield, which gives players early access to the game. Both versions of Starfield give players up to five days of early access, allowing them to play the game from September 1 instead of waiting until September 6. Take a look at our Starfield early access guide to get the full rundown on how to take part.

Unfortunately, this may be difficult to hear if you're one of the people who've had their Starfield Constellation Edition pre-order canceled by Walmart recently. Last month, a flurry of fans began panicking online because their Starfield pre-orders were canceled due to no fault of their own. So if you pre-ordered the Starfield collector's edition from the US retailer, we suggest giving it a check to make sure it's still set to be shipped out next month.