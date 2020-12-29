Stardew Valley creator says "it's possible" 1.5 update could roll out on consoles in January

Stardew Valley 's 1.5 update might be coming to consoles sooner than expected.

Stardew Valley's 1.5 update went live on Steam just before the holidays, but console players had been warned they would have to wait until "early next year" for the new content.

In a recent tweet, Barone still maintains that "the 1.5 update will be coming to consoles early next year", but added that "it's possible it could be ready by the end of January but I can't guarantee that yet".

The 1.5 update will be coming to consoles early next year. It's possible it could be ready by the end of January but I can't guarantee that yet. Mobile has no release estimate yet.December 27, 2020

At the time of writing, the update has no release estimate at all on mobile.

Stardew Valley fans have been waiting for update 1.5 for several months, and the wait only got harder after Barone confirmed that split-screen co-op will be included in the update .

Local co-op has been in especially high demand for the charming farm sim ever since it was released on Switch, so many players are hungry for the new patch. And that's on top of the "significant new piece of end-game content" coming in update 1.5.

The 1.5 update gives players the option of a beach farm type whilst showcasing a new advanced in-game menu. Posting on his Twitter account at the time, Barone shared a screenshot of the new menu which now features: a “remixed” option in the Community Center Bundles section, a guarantee one-year completion tick box, a mine rewards drop-down box, and a setting which lets players decide whether or not to allow monsters to spawn on their farm.