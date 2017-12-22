8 Star Wars: The Last Jedi concept art images which show where it all began (yes, there's Porgs)

Rian Johnson and Disney first began work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2014, so what you're seeing in cinemas right now is the product of three years of spit-balling, storytelling, and a lot of hard work. As with any film, a lot of The Last Jedi's striking visual imagery has its roots in the original designs of Disney's exceptionally talented concept artists, who are the first contributors in the process of bringing Star Wars' environments, characters, and scenes to life.

The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (by Phil Szostak and Lucasfilm) is the book you'll need to get your hands on if you're interested in seeing how the film began its journey to the big screen. The high quality hardcover boasts page upon page of tantalising pieces of concept art, each one showing what came to be and what could have been. Last week, we revealed two images exclusively from the book , one of which showed off a hairless Kylo Ren. Today, we're lifting the lid on even more, because we're just nice like that.

Click through the gallery above and, like me, you'll probably be left wanting to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi all over again. Beware of spoilers, though, as some of the images portray key scenes from the movie.